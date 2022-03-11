

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation to assess whether an agreement between Google and Meta for online display advertising services may have breached EU competition rules. The investigation is related to a 2018 agreement, which Google code-named Jedi Blue, between Google and Meta for the participation of Meta's Audience Network in Google's Open Bidding programme. The Commission is concerned that the agreement may form part of efforts to exclude ad tech services competing with Google's Open Bidding programme.



Also, the UK's Competition Market Authority has launched its own investigation into the agreement between Google and Meta. The CMA is concerned that the companies hampered competition in markets for online display advertising services.







