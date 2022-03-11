

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flavor maker McCormick & Co., Inc. (MKC) said Friday that it has suspended its operations in Russia. The decision follows the action the company took at the start of the conflict to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia.



The company operations in Ukraine have been paused in order to focus on the safety of employees and their families.



The company hopes for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine and the suffering of innocent people.







