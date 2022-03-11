

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher U.S. futures point to a firm start on Wall Street Friday morning.



With the economic calendar rather thin, traders will be tracking corporate news, the trend in commodities markets and updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict for direction.



A preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment for the month of March is due at 10 AM ET.



The Dow futures are rising 1.21 percent, the S&P futures are up 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq futures are higher by about 1.75 percent.



According to reports, Russia has widened its attacks to more Ukrainian cities. Lutsk, in the far west near the Polish border, the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, and Dnipro in central Ukraine are being subjected to devastating blows, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.



Google Inc., and Meta Platforms, are likely to be in focus following the regulators in the EU and U.K. opening antitrust probes into the companies over their advertising deal during 2018.



U.S. stocks ended on a weak note on Thursday despite staging a notable recovery over the course of the afternoon. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remained in negative territory.



The Dow, which tumbled by more than 460 points at its worst levels of the day, closed down with a loss of 112.18 points or 0.3 percent at 33,174.07. The Nasdaq slumped 125.58 points or 1 percent to 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 fell 18.36 points or 0.4 percent to 4,259.52.



Ongoing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and higher oil prices set up a weak start on Thursday, but stocks recovered after crude oil prices retreated and settled sharply lower.



Asian stocks ended lower on Friday as surging U.S. inflation drove bond yields higher and raised expectations that interest rate hikes will be steeper.



European stocks are up firmly in positive territory a little past noon today amid some hopes about a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine following reports quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin as stating that there were certain 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine.



In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.84 or 0.8 percent at $106.86 a barrel. Gold futures are lower by $28.80 or 1.44 percent at $1,971.60 an ounce.







