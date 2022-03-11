

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said that its Chief Executive Officer, Jan Mrosik, is leaving the company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30, 2022 and is stepping down from the Executive Board with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor.



The company noted that its Chief Financial Officer Frank Markus Weber will additionally assume the duties of CEO on an interim basis.



The company's Supervisory board prematurely extended Frank Markus Weber's contract as Chief Financial Officer by five years; at the same time, Weber is also to assume the function of Executive Board Spokesman with immediate effect.



Meanwhile, the company said it appointed Bernd Spies as the new Executive Board Member responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division with effect from March 12, 2022.



Spies has been Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Systeme f?r Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH since 2014 and will continue to perform this function.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KNORR-BREMSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de