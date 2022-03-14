

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS), said on Monday that its arm, Sandoz has acquired Coalesce Product Development Limited, a British medical and drug delivery devices firm, to boost its respiratory and complex generics.



The financial terms of the transaction were not known.



Sandoz CEO, Richard Saynor, said: 'At Sandoz, we have the experience and expertise to succeed in these fields and this acquisition offers us a significant new growth platform, particularly in the US and Europe, reinforcing our commitment to pioneer access for patients.'



With the acquisition, Sandoz focuses on respiratory medicines and related products as a major accelerator for its long-term growth strategy.







