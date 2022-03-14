

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) said on Monday that its arm HSBC Continental Europe has inked an in-principle agreement to sell its branch operations in Greece to Pancreta Bank SA.



The financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, were not known.



Upon the completion of the sale, all employees of HSBC Continental Europe in Greece are anticipated to be transferred to Pancreta Bank.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de