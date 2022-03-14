

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit widened for a second straight month in January, as imports rose more than exports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 209.3 million in January from EUR 105.6 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 96.7 million.



Exports rose 29.6 percent annually in January and imports increased 35.8 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and the Russia Federation and those of import were Lithuania, Russia, Poland and Germany.







