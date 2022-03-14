

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales recovered in January, underpinned by non-food turnover, the statistical office INE said on Monday.



Retail sales climbed 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, in contrast to the 2.4 percent fall in December.



Likewise, on an unadjusted basis, retail sales were up 3.8 percent, reversing a 3.1 percent decrease a month ago.



Excluding service stations, retail sales were up 3.2 percent annually, data showed.



Food sales decreased 0.7 percent, while non-food product sales advanced 6.3 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales were down 0.3 percent, but slower than the 6.1 percent decline in December. This was the second consecutive fall in sales.







