

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) -



Earnings: RMB0.28 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB1.57 billion in the same period last year. EPS: RMB4.16 in Q4 vs. -RMB24.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB289.61 million or RMB4.28 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB1.26 billion in Q4 vs. RMB0.95 billion in the same period last year.



