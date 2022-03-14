

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its March 1 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.10 percent and repeated to maintain its supportive stance until inflation returns to the target range of 2 to 3 percent in a sustainable manner.



Australia also will see Q4 numbers for house prices; in the previous three months, the house price index was up 5.0 percent on quarter and 21.7 percent on year.



China will provide February data for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Industrial production is expected to rise 3.9 percent on year, slowing from 4.3 percent in January. Retail sales are tipped to advance an annual 3.0 percent, up from 1.7 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen higher by 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.9 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is called steady at 5.1 percent.



Indonesia will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 40.04 percent in year, accelerating from 36.77 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 40.9 percent, up from 25.31 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $1.8 billion, up from $0.93 billion a month earlier.







