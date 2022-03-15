

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Energy company RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) on Tuesday reported adjusted earnings of 1.569 billion euros or 2.32 euros per share for the full year, higher than 1.257 billion euros or 1.97 euros per share in the prior year.



Net income for the year declined to 721 million euros or 1.07 euros per share from 1.051 billion euros 1.65 euros per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA increased to 3.65 billion euros from 3.286 billion euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was 2.185 billion compared with 1.823 billion last year.



Revenue for the group, excluding natural gas tax/ electricity tax rose to 24.526 billion euros from 13.688 billion euros a year earlier.



Looking forward, the company expects 2022 adjusted earnings to be in the range of 1.3 billion euros-1.7 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 3.6 billion euros-4 billion euros.



Additionally, RWE said it intends to propose a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for the year.







