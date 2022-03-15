

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK merchant banking group Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L), on Tuesday, reported profit attributable to shareholders of £95.1 million or 63.5p per basic share for the first-half of fiscal 2022, compared to £94.8 million or 63.2p per basic share last year.



Adjusted operating profit was £129.8 million versus £128.5 million reported in the same period of last year. On a per share basis, adjusted basic earnings stood at 64.0p same as the previous year.



Net interest income amounted to £291.8 million, higher than the previous year's £265.6 million. Meanwhile, non-interest income declined to £179.8 million from £208.4 million last year.



Operating income dropped 1% to £471.6 million from the prior year's £474.0 million, with strong growth in both Banking and Asset Management offset by a reduction in trading income in Winterflood.



Adrian Sainsbury, group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We delivered a good performance in the first half of the 2022 financial year, with strong income growth in the Banking division and positive momentum in Asset Management, while Winterflood saw reduced trading opportunities following the exceptional highs experienced during the Covid-19 period. We are pleased to declare an interim dividend of 22.0p, returning to the pre-pandemic level and reflecting the group's strong underlying performance and continued confidence in our business model.'







