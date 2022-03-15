

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP Group plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) said, excluding Liquidnet, fiscal year adjusted EBIT margin was 1.0% points lower than the prior year. Excluding Liquidnet's post-acquisition revenue, revenue was 1% lower in constant currency than the prior year, in line with guidance, the Group said.



Adjusted profit before tax was 177 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared to 223 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 19.3 pence compared to 28.9 pence.



Profit before tax declined to 24 million pounds from 129 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.7 pence compared to 15.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 1.86 billion pounds compared to 1.79 billion pounds, previous year. The Group noted that 8% rise in revenue in constant currency was driven by the acquisition of Liquidnet on 23 March 2021.



The Board recommended a final dividend for 2021 of 5.5 pence, which, when added to the interim dividend of 4 pence, results in a total dividend for the year of 9.5 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 17 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 8 April 2022.







