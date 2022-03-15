

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa Plc (INF.L), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 137.1 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 1.14 billion pounds.



Earnings per share were 5.2 pence, compared to loss of 73.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 320.6 million pounds, compared to 169.2 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 16.7 pence, compared to 9.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit climbed 45.7 percent from last year to 388.4 million pounds.



Revenue grew 8.3 percent to 1.80 billion pounds from last year's 1.66 billion pounds. Underlying revenues increased 6.1 percent, reflecting strength in Subscriptions, growth in Digital Services and the progressive return of Live and On-Demand B2B Events.



Looking ahead, the company said its fiscal 2022 underlying Group guidance remains unchanged.



For the year, the company expects revenue of 2.15 billion pounds to 2.25 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit of 470 million pounds to 490 million pounds. The outlook has been updated to reflect the expected phased divestment of the Informa Intelligence portfolio.







