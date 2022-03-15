

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian forces continued deadly bombing in residential buildings across Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday morning.



Two people were found dead in a 16-story apartment building in the Sviatoshynskyi district in western Kyiv after shelling and a subsequent fire, according to Ukraine's state emergency service.



New satellite images show widespread destruction across Ukraine, including damaged houses in a village near Kyiv and smoldering homes in the besieged city of Mariupol. With no end of war in sight, ceasefire talks are set to resume Tuesday.



'We're not seeing any evidence, at this point, that President Putin is doing anything to stop the onslaught or de-escalate,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.



Russian forces are increasing long-range fires on Mariupol, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and other population centers in Ukraine, the Pentagon says.



Since the start of the war, the Russians have launched more than 900 missiles of various types and sizes, a senior Defense Department official said at a news conference at the Pentagon.



'What we're seeing on the ground is a continued military effort to subdue these population centers and to do it now with ever more violence using more and more long-range fires, which are increasingly indiscriminate in terms of what they're hitting,' the official told reporters.



Despite the bombings, major Ukrainian cities continue to be bravely defended, the official said, mentioning Mykolaiv and the town of Brovary, which is a short distance to the east of Kyiv.



Over the last several days, there has not been a lot of progress by Russian forces, the official said. 'Almost all of Russia's advances remain stalled.'



The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia will travel to Kyiv later Tuesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine'.



'The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians,' the Polish government announced.



U.S National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome. Sullivan told his Chinese counterpart that there will be significant consequences for China, 'if they provide military or other assistance that, of course, violates sanctions or supports the war effort.'







