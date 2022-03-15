

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon and Global Optimism announced that more than 300 companies spanning 51 industries in 29 countries have now signed The Climate Pledge, with the addition of 100 more signatories on Tuesday. This is a nearly 600% growth in signatories over the past year.



The major signatories of the Climate Pledge on Tuesday include container shipping company Maersk, enterprise software developer SAP, timberland company Weyerhaeuser, residential solar company Sunrun and connected car and audio services firm HARMAN.



All these 300 signatories of the Climate Pledge have committed to pursue ambitious carbon-reduction activities across their business operations and supply chains. The new signatories also include Climate Pledge Fund investees BETA Technologies, Infinium, and Pachama.



The current 312 signatories agree to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis and to implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations.



The companies also agree to neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.



In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Since then, a growing list of major companies have joined The Climate Pledge.



The Climate Pledge Fund, started with $2 billion from Amazon, will invest in companies creating products, services, and technologies to protect the planet. Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund will accelerate investment in innovations for the net-zero carbon economy of the future.







