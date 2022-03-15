

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said on Tuesday that Christoph Franz has been confirmed as Chairman of the Board at its annual general meeting.



In addition, for the fiscal 2021, the shareholders also approved an increased dividend of 9.30 Swiss francs per share compared with last year's 9.10 Swiss francs.



While announcing the reelection of all other Board members who stood for another one year term, the company also declared the election of Jemilah Mahmood as a new director.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de