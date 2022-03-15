

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc (ACET) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$15.81 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$8.96 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adicet Bio, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$15.81 Mln. vs. -$8.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.47 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.42



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADICET BIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de