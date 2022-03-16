

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX) announced the acquisition of Data-Crédito, consumer credit reporting agency in the Dominican Republic.



Founded in 1998, Data-Crédito provides consumer credit bureau services, analytics and scores.



Data-Crédito is now part of the International business unit at Equifax and will continue to be led by Alberto Adam, Corporate Vice President.



The acquisition is not anticipated to have a material impact on Equifax's 2022 financial results.







