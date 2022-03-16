

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders of the company for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 4.69 billion euros or 1.80 euros per share from last year's 1.02 billion euros or 0.39 euros per share, reflecting asymmetrical valuation effects on unrealized sales and procurement transactions as a result of sharp increases in commodity prices.



Annual sales grew to 77.36 billion euros from 60.94 billion euros in the previous year. Sales rose in particular at the Customer Solutions segment. The increase was partially attributable to the settlement of commodity derivatives. In addition, sales volume was higher in nearly all E.ON markets due primarily to cooler weather. The pass through of higher cost components, in particular in Germany and the United Kingdom, was another positive factor.



At the Annual Shareholders Meeting in 2022, the Management Board will propose that net income available for distribution be used to pay a dividend of 0.49 euros per ordinary share and the remaining amount of 1.28 billion euros to be carried forward to the next financial year, the company said in a statement.



The E.ON SE Management Board has decided on a dividend policy that foresees annual growth in the dividend per share of up to 5 percent through the dividend for the 2026 financial year. This also applies to a dividend growth of up to 5 percent for the 2022 financial year. E.ON will aim for an annual increase in dividend per share after 2026 as well.







