

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), on Wednesday, reported Q3 net trading revenue from continuing operations of £257.2 million, up 13%, or 1% on a pro forma basis, compared to the previous year's £226.7 million, reflecting an all-time high in the number of active clients of 292,200 versus 20,900 last year.



The company further noted that first trades in the third quarter of 25,600 were down 32% from the prior year's 37,600, but continued to be significantly higher than the pre-pandemic quarterly average of 13,200.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2022 revenue to moderately exceed current market expectations. Overall, the Group remains well positioned for the future and its medium-term revenue guidance remains unchanged.



June Felix, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I'm delighted to be reporting another quarter of outstanding performance driven by a record number of clients trading in the period. Today, we have more clients and a broader range of products to trade than ever before in our history. But we aren't stopping here - a new IG is emerging, and we're excited by the opportunities ahead of us, building on our strengths and track record of delivery...'







