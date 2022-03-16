

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a letter to all shareholders, Peter Huntsman, Chairman of the Board of Huntsman Corp. (HUN), urged shareholders to vote for all of the company's Director nominees. The company does not believe it needs to replace any members of a Board that is already fully refreshed.



'Although Starboard seeks to replace directors who it believes lack true independence or qualifications for the board, not only do we find insufficient cause to remove current directors, we also aren't convinced that Starboard's nominees have particularly relevant, timely or incremental experience to add to the board at this time,' Peter Huntsman stated.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTSMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de