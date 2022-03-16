

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced Wednesday the launch of new Cashback Credit Card, giving customers more simplified options for rewards.



With the new cashback Credit Card, Huntington customers will be allowed to automatically earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase. Rewards are easy to redeem and include an option to enroll in automatic monthly statement credits.



The card provides flexibility of the cashback rewards program. It also has convenient features that reflect Huntington's Fair Play Banking philosophy, which launched more than a decade ago.



Huntington Cashback Credit Card's additional features include the absence of annual fee, foreign transaction fees, as well as minimum redemption amount when enrolled in automatic monthly statement credits.



Further, the card's rewards do not expire, and the customers will have access to Mastercard World Elite cardholder benefits.



It also gives Huntington Late Fee Grace, a feature that gives cardholders an extra day to pay if a payment is missed.



The Cashback Credit Card also comes with a variety of security features, including account and fraud alerts, digital wallet accessibility, contactless payments, and card lock enabling customers to lock and unlock their credit card in real time through the mobile app and online banking.







