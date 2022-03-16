

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As Russian forces continue to pound residential areas of Ukrainian cities, Ukraine has claimed significant damage to Russian military, and their personnel.



Ukrainian officials say four Russian generals have so far been killed in intense fighting.



President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the death of a Russian general while addressing the nation Tuesday night.



Ukraine's interior ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko claimed that Ukrainian forces killed Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev on the outskirts of Mariupol.



In an update released on Wednesday morning, Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed its army inflicted 'devastating blows' on Russian soldiers.



The air force says it destroyed Russian war planes and shot down missiles.



In a video address late Tuesday night, President Zelensky said peace talks are beginning to 'sound more realistic.' He is set to address US Congress virtually on Wednesday.



'As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m,' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to members.



Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, who is part of the Ukraine's negotiation delegation, said there are 'fundamental contradictions' during peace talks with Russia. However, he expressed hope that there is 'certainly room for compromise.'



Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov echoed this sentiment, according to Reuters.



Talks between negotiators of the two sides will resume Wednesday, according to Ukraine's negotiator.



Mariupol's Deputy Mayor said 400 people in a hospital in the south-eastern city, including doctors and patients, are being held hostages by Russian troops.



According to reports, Russia has continued to attack civilian areas in capital Kyiv and the south-eastern city of Zaporizhia.







