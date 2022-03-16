

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at -Euro381.0 million, or -Euro11.16 per share. This compares with -Euro16.5 million, or -Euro0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.9% to Euro52.9 million from Euro36.0 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -Euro381.0 Mln. vs. -Euro16.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -Euro11.16 vs. -Euro0.50 last year. -Revenue (Q4): Euro52.9 Mln vs. Euro36.0 Mln last year.



