

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - RH is recalling its Illuminated Mirrors due to fire and shock hazards. The company said that there are loose components in the mirror's bulb sockets, which can lead to overcurrent and overheating, posing fire and shock hazards.



This recall involves RH's Illuminated Mirrors sold in the following styles- leaner, round, rectangle and dresser. The Illuminated Leaner Mirror is 72' H x 36' W and has 32 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Round Mirror is 32' D and has 20 sockets for Type G 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Rectangle Mirror and Illuminated Dresser Mirror are 40' H x 30' W and have 20 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs.



The mirrors have an aged brass, antique pewter or a dark steel finish. The SKU number and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the back of the mirror. This recall involves all mirrors with a manufacturing date code before February 2021.



The company has received three reports of the mirror's electrical switch or wiring catching fire. It has also received 60 reports of electrical issues like melting, smoking, sparking, shorting and bulbs bursting or breaking. No injuries or property damage has been reported till now.



The company said that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors, unplug them and contact it for their choice of full refund of the purchase price or a refund in the form of a credit if the consumer's purchase price is not known, or a free replacement mirror.







