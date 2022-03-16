

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Hill, California-based Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. has expanded a previous recall of Sirrus bicycles with alloy cranks due risk of fall and getting injured.



The company has now recalled additional 19,000 Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles model year 2021 and 2022. It had previously recalled 36,000 2019 and 2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles. The bicycles were sold in various colors. Models included in the expanded recall can be obtained at CPSC website.



The company said it has received 30 reports involving the crank arm disengaging on model year 2021 or 2022 Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. No injuries have been reported.



Specialized Bicycle has asked the consumers to stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair.



The recalled products were all sold at authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from July 2020 through March 2022 for between $850 and $1,700.







