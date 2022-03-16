

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - This recall is initiated by Maison Battat for the B. toys Wooden Activity Walker named Walk 'n' Learn. The product is a wooden activity walker with yellow sides, blue wheels and various colored activity features on the front. B. toys Walk 'n' Learn is printed on the packaging and label.



The hazard in this particular case is that the wheels and wheel attachment hardware can easily detach from the walker in small pieces, thus posing a choking hazard for young children. Around 17,200 units of the toy have been sold in the US and around 2,400 in Canada.



Till now, Battat has received six reports of the wheels and attachment hardware becoming loose, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in her mouth.



The company said that consumers who have the faulty toy should immediately take it away from young children and contact Battat for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions. The known purchasers are being contacted directly by Battat.







