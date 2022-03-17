

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said Wednesday that it has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to achieve a smooth, efficient and safe wind-down of Canadian operations, if the union leadership and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.



Canadian Pacific has issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)-Train & Engine of its plan to lock-out employees at 00:01 ET on March 20, 2022, if there is no agreement with the union.



The company said it had tabled an offer to address a total of 26 outstanding issues, including wages, benefits and pensions, but the offer was rejected by the union on Wednesday.



'...Delaying resolution would only make things worse. We take this action with a view to bringing this uncertainty to an end,' said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO.



TCRC represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada.







