

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torrance, California-based Prestone Products Corp. is recalling Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze due to risk of methanol poisoning, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The products, manufactured in United States, were sold exclusively at AutoZone stores nationwide during October 2021 for about $6.



The recall involves about 325 units of Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze products manufactured by Prestone for AutoZone. Only bottles filled with blue fluid in one-gallon, clear bottles with date code FT21281 are included in the recall.



The products, were distributed by Memphis, Tennessee-based Best Parts Inc.



The agency noted that the bottles labeled as Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze were improperly filled with a product containing methanol. These bottles do not have the mandatory cautionary label for products containing methanol warnings.



If the bottle is filled with pink liquid and properly labeled, it can be used.



Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested. Methanol vapors are harmful and the product can be fatal or cause blindness if swallowed. Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to adequately remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled antifreeze and contact Prestone for a full refund. Consumers who have already used the mislabeled product in any potable water system are asked to not drink water from the system, and contact the firm for instructions on how to properly flush their water system.







