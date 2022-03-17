

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 increased by 51.8 percent to 711.3 million euros from the previous.



The results includes 39.4 million euros in out-of-period income in 2021 related to conditions of the new national roaming agreement applicable as of July 2020, which were corrected retroactively. In addition, the previous year's result was impacted by a one-time derecognition of deferred income for VDSL contingents.



Earnings per share were 2.10 euros up from 1.25 euros in the previous year.



Excluding certain items, operating earnings per share were 1.94 euros up from 1.92 euros in the previous year.



Annual revenue rose by 3.2 percent year-over-year to 3.91 billion euros from the prior year.



The company confirmed its forecast fiscal year 2022 and expects service revenues to increase to about 3.2 billion euros compared to 3.1 billion euros last year. It projects operating EBITDA at the previous year's level.



1&1 AG said its board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.05 euros per share for the fiscal year 2021 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

1&1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de