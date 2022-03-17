

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.63 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $2.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $15.05 billion from $12.09 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.54 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $15.05 Bln vs. $12.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.70 - $16.15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $10.61 - $10.81



