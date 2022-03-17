

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England raised its key rate for the third straight meeting as inflation outlook worsened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey decided to increase the key interest by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.



The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 to hike the Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points. One member preferred to maintain the rate at 0.5 percent.



The bank had raised its rate by 0.15 percentage points at its December meeting and by 0.25 percentage point in February.



'The Committee judges that some further modest tightening in monetary policy may be appropriate in the coming months, but there are risks on both sides of that judgement depending on how medium-term prospects for inflation evolve,' the bank said.



GDP is forecast to grow by around 0.75 percent in the first quarter of 2022, stronger than the February Report projection for a flat quarterly outturn.



The BoE expects inflation to rise further in coming months, to around 8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, and perhaps even higher later this year.



The bank said the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine would likely accentuate both the peak in inflation and the adverse impact on activity by intensifying the squeeze on household incomes.







