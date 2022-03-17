

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):



Earnings: -$147.5 million in Q4 vs. $80.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.94 in Q4 vs. $1.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$141.4 million or -$1.86 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $2.25 billion in Q4 vs. $2.12 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAMESTOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de