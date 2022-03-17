

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HD Premier has recalled about 119,620 DigitDots magnetic balls due to risk of ingestion.



The company said it has recalled DigitDots 3mm and 5mm magnetic balls because when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either intentionally by younger children or accidentally by older children, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This could lead to perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.



The company said it is aware of four children who have ingested DigitDots and required surgery to remove the magnets. Further, CPSC said that is aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting other companies' high-powered magnets and requiring surgery, including two deaths.



The company has asked the consumers to stop using the recalled magnets immediately, take them away from children and contact HD Premier to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products.



The recalled products were sold at online at www.ilovedigitdots.com, www.amazon.com and other websites from March 2019 through January 2022 for between $20 and $30.







