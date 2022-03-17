

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent.



Japan also will see January results for its tertiary industry index and February figures for consumer prices. In December, the tertiary industry index was up 0.4 percent on month. In January, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose 0.2 percent on year.







