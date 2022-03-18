

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EDF Renewables, to work together towards developing a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa.



The ecosystem is expected to be designed to meet Anglo American's operational electricity requirements in South Africa through the supply of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.



Anglo American has already secured 100% renewable electricity supply for all its operations in South America, resulting in 56% of global grid supply expected to be sourced from renewables by 2023.







