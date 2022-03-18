

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), a German IT system house, on Friday reported a rise in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst an increase in incoming orders and revenue from e-commerce segment.



For the fiscal 2021, the IT firm posted its post-tax earnings at 231.44 million euros or 1.84 euros per share, compared with 192.54 million euros or 1.53 euros per share, reported a year ago.



The Neckarsulm-headquartered firm's EBT for the 12-month period rose to 320.50 million euros as against 270.70 million euros, on year-on-year basis.



EBIT for the year was also climbed to 325.72 million euros, from 276.95 million euros, reported for the fiscal 2020.



Bechtle registered a 16-percent rise in incoming orders to 1.80 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 80 percent.



The Group generated revenue of 5.30 billion euros for the year, compared with 5.05 billion euros, reported for the previous fiscal.



In the IT e-commerce segment, the revenue for the last fiscal moved up by 14.5 percent to 1.91 billion euros.



The company has proposed an increased annual dividend of 0.55 euros per share.







