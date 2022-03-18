

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Friday, with energy and banking shares underperforming as investors watched the latest developments around the Ukraine crisis.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,364 after gaining 1.3 percent in the previous session.



BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell was down 0.6 percent despite oil prices extending overnight gains on doubts over Moscow-Kyiv peace talks.



Banks such as Barclays and Standard Chartered were down half a percent and 1 percent, respectively.



Pub chain JD Wetherspoon slipped half a percent after the firm warned of rising costs across its business.



Essentra, a provider of essential components and solutions, fell about 1 percent despite swinging to a profit in 2021 on higher revenue.



Miners advanced, with Anglo American climbing 1.1 percent after it signed a pact with EDF to develop a regional renewable energy ecosystem in South Africa.







