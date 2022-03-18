

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Existing home sales and leading economic indicators might be the highlight on Friday. Geopolitical tensions arising from the Ukraine conflict continue to get special attention.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to speak at 9.00 am ET. Considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden might warn China against supporting Russia.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished moderately positive, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 200.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 31.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 112.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged 417.66 points or 1.2 percent to 34,480.76, the Nasdaq shot up 178.23 points or 1.3 percent to 13,614.78 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.81 points or 1.2 percent to 4,411.67.



On the economic front, the National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sale for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.170 million, while it was up 6.500 million in the prior month.



Leading Indicators for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The North America Rig Count was 869, while the U.S. Rig Count was 663.



Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin to speak before the Maryland Bankers Association First Friday Economic Outlook Forum at 12.30 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to participate in Fed Listens: Helping Youth Thrive a Discussion with Leaders at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 36.03 points, or 1.12 percent, to 3,251.07.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.41 percent to 21,412.40 following a furious two-day surge.



Japan's Nikkei average rose 174.54 points, or 0.65 percent, to 26,827.43. The broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent higher at 1,909.27.



Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 43.60 points, or 0.60 percent, to 7,294.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 49.60 points, or 0.66 percent, to 7,571.20.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is gaining 151.82 points or 2.38 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 233.34 points or 1.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 38.08 points or 0.53 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 126.34 points or 1.06 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.42 percent.







