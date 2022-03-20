

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said Sunday that work stoppage was initiated on Saturday by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, not by CP.



CP said that the company was still engaged in ongoing negotiations facilitated by federal mediators, but the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) withdrew its services and issued a news release misrepresenting the status of the talks.



CP alleged that TCRC's release falsely claimed that CP had initiated a lockout. Contrary to the TCRC Negotiating Committee's claim, the work stoppage was initiated by the TCRC. In reality, it was CP, with the Director General, Federal and Conciliation Services, that remained waiting at the table with the desire to continue bargaining.



CP noted that it is executing a safe and structured shutdown of its train operations across Canada and will work closely with customers to wind-down Canadian operations, as a result of the TCRC's action.



TCRC represents about 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers across Canada.



On Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway said that it had commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and would work closely with customers to achieve a smooth, efficient and safe wind-down of Canadian operations, if the union leadership and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.



Canadian Pacific had issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC)-Train & Engine of its plan to lock-out employees at 00:01 ET on March 20, 2022, if there is no agreement with the union.







