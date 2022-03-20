

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release February data for imports, exports and trade balance, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, imports were worth NZ$5.94 billion and exports were worth NZ$4.86 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.082 billion.



New Zealand also will see February figures for credit card spending; in January, card spending was up 5.5 percent on year.



Taiwan will release February figures for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 12.75 percent - up from 11.7 percent in January.



Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for current account and February figures for consumer prices. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was HKD96.7 billion, while inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1,2 percent on year in January.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for the Vernal Equinox and will re-open on Tuesday.







