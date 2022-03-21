

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced a Memorandum of Understanding under which Volkswagen will become one of the first customers for the low-CO2 steel that Salzgitter AG plans to produce on a new production route at its headquarters in Lower Saxony from the end of 2025. The Volkswagen Group plans to use the low-CO2 steel in important future projects such as the Trinity1 e-model, which will be produced in Wolfsburg from 2026.



The companies also agreed to establish a closed-loop recycling system for steel between Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg and the integrated steelworks in Salzgitter.







