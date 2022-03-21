

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) announced its commitment to achieve net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2040. This new pledge exceeds the company's existing Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) verified carbon reduction goal, adopted in 2021, to decrease absolute carbon emissions by 30% by 2030.



The company said it is committed to achieve 60% renewable energy procurement by 2030 and 100% by 2035. It will explore all viable options for renewable energy, including on-site generation, power purchase agreements and other green power purchase products.



Ventas said it is committed to capital investment in deep decarbonization and electrification opportunities through the deployment of high-efficiency and/or electric HVAC systems, electric stoves and water heaters, and other technologies.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VENTAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de