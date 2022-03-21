

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in February, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Export orders rose 21.1 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a 12.8 percent growth.



Orders for mineral products surged 70.5 percent yearly in February and those for electronic products gained 31.6 percent. Bookings for information and communication products and chemicals increased by 29.7 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively.



Bookings for basic metals and articles thereof rose 16.1 percent and those for textile products grew by 14.5 percent. Orders for electrical machinery products and others gained by 4.0 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders declined 12.4 percent in February, due to decline in demand mainly for transport equipment, minerals, machinery and electrical machinery.







