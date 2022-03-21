

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Kohl's Corporation (KSS) acknowledged receipt of multiple preliminary indications of interest in acquiring the company. The Board has authorized Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders who have submitted indications of interest to assist with further due diligence.



Separately, in a letter to shareholders, the Board of Kohl's said one of the company's shareholders, Macellum Advisors GP, is seeking to take control of Board with a slate of less qualified nominees. The Board strongly recommended that shareholders vote for all thirteen of Kohl's director nominees.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOHLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de