

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British insurance firm Prudential Plc (PRU.L) on Tuesday announced the issuance of $350 million notes due March 2032 at 3.625 percent interest, to repay bank loans.



The notes are senior, unsecured obligations of the company and the issuance is expected to be completed on March 24.



The London-headquartered company said it intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay $350 million bank loan.







