

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp.(NOK), a Finnish telecommunication company, said on Tuesday that it has extended its partnership with T-Mobile Polska, a Polish mobile phone network operator, to include the modernization of the operator's existing radio network and launch of 5G services.



According to the ten-year deal, the Finnish firm will raise its share in T-Mobile's network to 50 percent.



Nokia will supply the Warsaw-headquartered firm with its latest AirScale equipment portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for indoor and outdoor coverage.



In addition, Espoo-based Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.







