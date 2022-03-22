

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis International AG (NVS) said on Tuesday that it has suspended capital investments, media advertising and other promotional activities, new clinical trials, and enrollment of new study participants in Russia.



The Swiss company's latest move on Russia is in response to its ongoing invasion in Ukraine and the economic sanctions being imposed by the U.S. and its allies against the incursion.



However, the drug maker said it will continue to provide to access to its medicines in Russia.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de