

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.



In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Dow is up 282.81 points or 0.8 percent at 34,835.80, the Nasdaq is up 206.14 points or 1.5 percent at 14,044.60 and the S&P 500 is up 42.74 points or 1 percent at 4,503.92.



The rebound on Wall Street comes as stocks resume the strong upward move seen last week following a brief pause in the recovery rally on Monday.



The Dow had closed higher for five consecutive sessions before Monday's drop, while the Nasdaq had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last Monday.



Wall Street has benefited from strength in the overseas markets, which largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively.



In remarks to the National Association for Business Economics, Powell said the Fed could raise rates by more than 25 basis points at upcoming meetings if necessary to ensure a return to price stability.



On the heels of Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 33.9 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points in May and a 66.1 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike.



Banking stocks are moving sharply higher amid a continued surge in treasury yields, with the KBW Bank Index spiking by 2.9 percent.



Substantial strength has also emerged among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.



Airline stocks are also seeing considerable strength following the pullback seen on Monday, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 2.3 percent.



Tobacco, semiconductor and networking stocks have also moved notably higher, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index spiked by 3.2 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the steep drop seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is climbing by 6.4 basis points to 2.379 percent.







